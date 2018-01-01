New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Exclusive: St. Lucie Outfielder, Raphael Gladu

by: Rob Piersall Mets Minors 2m

With their 16th selection in 2017 MLB Draft, the Mets selected outfielder Raphael Gladu out of Louisiana Tech University.The Quebec native transferred to Louisiana Tech for his junior year fro

Tweets