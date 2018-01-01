New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Subway Series pitching preview: Mets, Yankees square off again
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 50s
The Mets lost two of three games to the Yankees in their Subway Series in early June at Citi Field. They look for revenge coming out of the All-Star break in the Bronx.
Tweets
-
RT @thebigm: Is your team down for the count? Probably. Regardless, there's still something to play for. @SamMillerBB breaks dow… https://t.co/L3rfFkZkIaTV / Radio Network
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: S2 E28 LIVE from NYC: “The Mets are Mathematically... https://t.co/PwLLp0eS2OBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight @Noahsyndergaard takes the hill. Saturday, Aug. 4 get your very own Syndergaard as #Thor limited edition bo… https://t.co/72xIi9dOKgOfficial Team Account
-
.@RoFlo & @RonDarlingJr preview tonight's #Mets vs. #Yankees #MLBNShowcase with Bob Costas. #MLBCentralTV / Radio Network
-
Mets, Yankees set for Round 2 of Subway Series https://t.co/j2oDqDs1P0TV / Radio Network
-
Completely agree with @JonHeyman on this. Time for Mets to be bold on trade market. https://t.co/CjD3ZHRNNrBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets