MLB trade rumors: Mets' Jeurys Familia will draw a crowd at Yankee Stadium
by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 23s
The New York Mets need to make some decisions before the July 31, 2018 (7/31/18) non-waiver trade deadline. Will they move aces Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard? How about closer Jeurys Familia? Several contenders, including the Yankees, Red Sox and...
