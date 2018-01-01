New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets activate Cespedes from 10-day DL
by: Alden Gonzalez — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
Yoenis Cespedes, who hasn't played since mid-May, was activated off the 10-day disabled list and is available to play in Friday's game against the Yankees.
Tweets
-
Regarding Vargas rejoining the rotation, Callaway says the Mets are a better team when Vargas is in there and pitch… https://t.co/uHIRzt7Zj5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tonight's #Yankees Lineup: Gardner LF Judge DH Gregorius SS Stanton RF Hicks CF Sanchez C Bird 1B Andujar 3B Walk… https://t.co/zoYalkQ7JvBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@JdeGrom19 on his @AllStarGame experience and having @ynscspds back in the lineup. #Mets #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
The Brewers reliever met this morning with MLB's ambassador of inclusion, who is openly gay https://t.co/6x4wrZ7AZfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: Mickey Callaway says Yoenis Céspedes will "practice" fielding at first, but the intention is to keep him as an outfielder.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Callaway says that the #Mets will be very proactive about making sure Cespedes stays healthy. That may include scra… https://t.co/uNTxIW1Jw5Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets