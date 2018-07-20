New York Mets

New York Post
Smithces

Yoenis Cespedes’ return comes at Dom Smith’s expense

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 11m

Finally, Yoenis Cespedes is back, after over two months on the sideline.  The Mets activated the enigmatic slugger, out since May 13 with hip flexor and quadriceps injuries, from the disabled

Tweets