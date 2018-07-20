New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets roster moves | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10s

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 20, 2018 - The New York Mets today returned outfielder Yoenis Céspedes from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the Disabled List. The Mets also recalled RHP Drew Smith from Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast...

Tweets