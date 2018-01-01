New York Mets
Mets will be proactive with Cespedes, who could play some first base
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Yoenis Cespedes (hip/heel) is back. The Mets activated the outfielder from the disabled list in advance of Friday night's game against the Yankees.
