New York Mets

USA Today
233cde6d6a364e3087b7a119a188ee1d

Jacob deGrom says first preference is to stay with Mets

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Pitcher Jacob deGrom say his first preference is to remain with the New York Mets, though his agent says the team should consider a trade if the club doesn't give him a long-term contract

Tweets