New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Yo homers vs. Yanks in 1st game since May

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- It took just two at-bats for Yoenis Cespedes to show the Mets what they had been missing for much of this season. In his second plate appearance back from the disabled list, Cespedes clanked a solo homer off the left-field foul pole in the...

Tweets