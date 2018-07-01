New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Olney: Mets Have Interest in Former Boston GM Ben Cherington
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4m
When Sandy Alderson stepped down as general manager of the New York Mets in June, the team named the triumvirate of assistant GM John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi, and Omar Minaya as the group who would
Tweets
-
Mets are working to finish a trade of closer Jeurys Familia. Oakland among the team with interest; Cubs not involved.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What can the Mets learn from the Brad Hand trade? #LGM https://t.co/uyeRk8fYBfBlogger / Podcaster
-
A's were hot on Familia trail earlier today--Wondering if that is at play with no Familia here in 9th....Irony: Ald… https://t.co/FfSAX5v9GvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#MetsTwitter has officially traded Jeurys Familia. Thank goodness for social media.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia is not on for the save. He’s not even warming up. Something brewing? It’s only a matter of when, not if.TV / Radio Personality
-
Hoping July 20th doesn't get added to this list #LGM https://t.co/9LOrJ3N3tSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets