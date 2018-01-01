New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-957523088

Report: Athletics, Cubs among teams interested in Mets' Familia

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 8m

The Oakland Athletics are reportedly one of the teams interested in acquiring New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.Additionally, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reports that the Chicago Cubs are also.

Tweets