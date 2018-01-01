New York Mets
Report: Athletics, Cubs among teams interested in Mets' Familia
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 8m
The Oakland Athletics are reportedly one of the teams interested in acquiring New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.Additionally, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reports that the Chicago Cubs are also.
Tweets
-
Mets are working to finish a trade of closer Jeurys Familia. Oakland among the team with interest; Cubs not involved.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What can the Mets learn from the Brad Hand trade? #LGM https://t.co/uyeRk8fYBfBlogger / Podcaster
-
A's were hot on Familia trail earlier today--Wondering if that is at play with no Familia here in 9th....Irony: Ald… https://t.co/FfSAX5v9GvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#MetsTwitter has officially traded Jeurys Familia. Thank goodness for social media.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia is not on for the save. He’s not even warming up. Something brewing? It’s only a matter of when, not if.TV / Radio Personality
-
Hoping July 20th doesn't get added to this list #LGM https://t.co/9LOrJ3N3tSBlogger / Podcaster
