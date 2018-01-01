New York Mets

Sporting News
Familia-jeurys-usnews-072018-ftr-getty_4ls646615ef919rvfwv0014ac

MLB trade rumors: A’s hoping to deal for Mets closer Jeurys Familia

by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) Sporting News 41s

Familia has recorded a 2.88 ERA and registered 17 saves so far in 2018.

Tweets