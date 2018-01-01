New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: A’s hoping to deal for Mets closer Jeurys Familia
by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) — Sporting News 41s
Familia has recorded a 2.88 ERA and registered 17 saves so far in 2018.
Tweets
-
What can the Mets learn from the Brad Hand trade? #LGM https://t.co/uyeRk8fYBfBlogger / Podcaster
-
A's were hot on Familia trail earlier today--Wondering if that is at play with no Familia here in 9th....Irony: Ald… https://t.co/FfSAX5v9GvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#MetsTwitter has officially traded Jeurys Familia. Thank goodness for social media.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia is not on for the save. He’s not even warming up. Something brewing? It’s only a matter of when, not if.TV / Radio Personality
-
Hoping July 20th doesn't get added to this list #LGM https://t.co/9LOrJ3N3tSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Its worth mentioning Jeff McNeil is not in @LasVegas51s lineup tonight. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets