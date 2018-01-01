New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Noah Syndergaard shuts down Yankees in second start off DL
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Before the All-Star break, the Mets got to see if Noah Syndergaard was officially over his strain in his right index finger. He passed the test against the Nationals, allowing just one run over five innings.
Tweets
-
What can the Mets learn from the Brad Hand trade? #LGM https://t.co/uyeRk8fYBfBlogger / Podcaster
-
A's were hot on Familia trail earlier today--Wondering if that is at play with no Familia here in 9th....Irony: Ald… https://t.co/FfSAX5v9GvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#MetsTwitter has officially traded Jeurys Familia. Thank goodness for social media.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia is not on for the save. He’s not even warming up. Something brewing? It’s only a matter of when, not if.TV / Radio Personality
-
Hoping July 20th doesn't get added to this list #LGM https://t.co/9LOrJ3N3tSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Its worth mentioning Jeff McNeil is not in @LasVegas51s lineup tonight. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets