New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Yoenis Cespedes has a blast in first game back in two-plus months | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 20, 2018 10:15 PM Newsday 2m

It didn’t go particularly far, and it wasn’t particularly pretty, but when Yoenis Cespedes’ pop fly deflected off the outside edge off the leftfield foul pole at Yankee Stadium, he circled the bases a

Tweets