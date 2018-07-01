New York Mets

Cespedes’ Heels Require Surgery With 8-10 Month Recovery

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 5m

Yoenis Cespedes returned from the disabled list on Friday night against the New York Yankees and hit like the Cespedes of old.He homered and looked fine for the most part but dropped a bombshe

