Yoenis Cespedes May Have Offseason Surgery on Heel Injury; Recovery 8-10 Months
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 8m
New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes said Friday that he is considering offseason surgery to repair calcification in both of his heels, according to SNY's Steve Gelbs ...
