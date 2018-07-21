New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It looks like Jeurys Familia’s time with Mets is done
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
Jeurys Familia was nowhere to be found in the ninth inning Friday for good reason: He was on the verge of leaving the Mets through a trade. The Mets closer said his goodbyes to teammates following a
Tweets
-
Jeurys Familia said his goodbyes to #Mets this evening, though there's still no official word that he has been trad… https://t.co/MLjYLznnLrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sources: Mets, A's working on Familia trade https://t.co/lnjGFeXAxHTV / Radio Network
-
Say goodbye to Jeurys Familia, Mets fans https://t.co/Ujej4zmMHRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Notes: Cespedes, Asdrubal, Rivera, Syndergaard https://t.co/ujv6ISXyLbBlogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: Yoenis Cespedes came back and gave the Mets what they've been missing, then dropped a bombshell… https://t.co/wlq6RJI2K7Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you were in charge of the Mets and aware of Cespedes’s heel condition two weeks ago or more, would you have had… https://t.co/2gueRhTR5VBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets