New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1002896278

Cespedes considering heel surgery, would require 8-10 months recovery

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 28s

Yoenis Cespedes made a triumphant return to the New York Mets' lineup on Friday after over two months on the disabled list by crushing a home run in his team's 7-5 victory over the crosstown rival Yankees.The moment proved fleeting.Following the game,...

Tweets