New York Mets

Rising Apple
800225072-new-york-mets-v-san-francisco-giants.jpg

Mets: Yoenis Cespedes needs second half history to repeat itself

by: Justin Colombo Fansided: Rising Apple 5s

To redeem an otherwise lost season, New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes needs to have an amazing second half of 2018. With the news earlier this week tha...

Tweets