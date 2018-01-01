New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes considering surgery that would keep him out 8-10 months
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 11m
Yoenis Cespedes returned to action on Friday night for the New York Mets after missing more than two months with hip and quad issues. But those aren't his only problems. Cespedes says the root of his problems is a calcification issue in both of his heels.
Tweets
-
RT @Claudio_GSN: 10/15/2015: NLDS, Game 5 Jeurys Familia completes a 6-out save (the first of his career) to seal a 3-2 win over th… https://t.co/uget706yq4Blogger / Podcaster
-
No CESPEDES in lineup today waiting to speak to.mickey about that and of course talk about familia tooBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It doesnt matter who the manager is, who the GM is (or, GMs are). The #Mets cannot get a single story straight. But… https://t.co/qjzW4sTVWIBlogger / Podcaster
-
One of these days, we will wake up - both fans and media - and go to sleep, and not endure a daily circus show with… https://t.co/RlnBru8zkUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Saturday, July 21 @Yankees Brandon Nimmo – RF Asdrúbal Cabrera – DH Wilmer Flores – 1B Michael Conforto – LF José… https://t.co/k5pqXiM3kHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
For a night, at least, the Mets looked like the team they promised they would be (from @justinwmears)JUST IN: #Mets nearing deal to send Jeurys Familia to Athletics, sources confirm to our @Ackert_NYDN | The latest:… https://t.co/WHlgJ7FNsSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets