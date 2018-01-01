New York Mets

Yoenis Cespedes considering surgery that would keep him out 8-10 months

Yoenis Cespedes returned to action on Friday night for the New York Mets after missing more than two months with hip and quad issues. But those aren't his only problems. Cespedes says the root of his problems is a calcification issue in both of his heels.

