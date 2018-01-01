New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-991193364

Report: Mets' Cabrera drawing interest from Brewers, D-Backs

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 55s

The New York Mets appear close to trading closer Jeurys Familia to the Oakland Athletics, and the wheeling and dealing may not end there.Another Mets player reportedly drawing interest on the trade front is infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, with MLB.com's Mark.

Tweets