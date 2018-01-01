New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Noah Syndergaard not alarmed after velocity drop
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 13m
Well, more of the same was seen in Syndergaard's second start since coming off the DL as he shut down the Yankees' high-powered offense on Friday night. However, there was one hiccup.
Tweets
-
RT @Claudio_GSN: 10/15/2015: NLDS, Game 5 Jeurys Familia completes a 6-out save (the first of his career) to seal a 3-2 win over th… https://t.co/uget706yq4Blogger / Podcaster
-
No CESPEDES in lineup today waiting to speak to.mickey about that and of course talk about familia tooBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It doesnt matter who the manager is, who the GM is (or, GMs are). The #Mets cannot get a single story straight. But… https://t.co/qjzW4sTVWIBlogger / Podcaster
-
One of these days, we will wake up - both fans and media - and go to sleep, and not endure a daily circus show with… https://t.co/RlnBru8zkUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Saturday, July 21 @Yankees Brandon Nimmo – RF Asdrúbal Cabrera – DH Wilmer Flores – 1B Michael Conforto – LF José… https://t.co/k5pqXiM3kHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
For a night, at least, the Mets looked like the team they promised they would be (from @justinwmears)JUST IN: #Mets nearing deal to send Jeurys Familia to Athletics, sources confirm to our @Ackert_NYDN | The latest:… https://t.co/WHlgJ7FNsSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets