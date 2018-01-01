New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-bc9a00c0840d4cf2ca110f641e39bebf_crop_exact

Tim Tebow to See Hand Specialist for Injury Suffered on Thursday vs. Trenton

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 3m

The New York Mets announced Saturday that Tim Tebow will see a specialist next week after suffering an injury to his right hand Thursday while playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a Double-A game against the Trenton Thunder...

Tweets