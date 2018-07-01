New York Mets

Mets Merized
Tim-tebow-560x373

Tebow Suffers Hand Injury, Will Meet with Specialist

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 2m

Mets' farmhand Tim Tebow is set to see a hand specialist early next week after exiting Thursday's game in Binghamton with a right hand injury. Tebow is said to have hurt it whiled swinging during an

Tweets