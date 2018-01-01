New York Mets

Mets' Tebow to visit specialist for injured hand

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 5m

The New York Mets' injury woes have managed to afflict the organization's minor-league affiliates.On Saturday, the Mets announced minor-league All-Star Tim Tebow will visit a hand specialist early next week to examine an injury he sustained during a...

