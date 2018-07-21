New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-21-at-9.11.40-am

Stephen Colbert visits the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Pillbox cap tip to Greg Prince for sharing this on his twitter, but honestly I didn’t make it more than two minutes.  It’s kinda lame and not funny. Follow @metspolice Mets Police Morning Laziness: Baseball's 3:46 snoozefest Related

Tweets