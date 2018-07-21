New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Yeonis-cespedes-injury-updates-mets

Yoenis Cespedes injury updates: Mets LF may need surgery | SI.com

by: Associated Press July 21, 2018 Sports Illustrated 2m

Yoenis Cespedes is out of the New York Mets’ starting lineup, one day after he returned from the disabled list.

Tweets