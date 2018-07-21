New York Mets

Mets send Familia to A's for two prospects

The A's have acquired reliever Jeurys Familia from the Mets for two prospects and international slot money. Will Toffey, a 23-year-old third baseman and Oakland's 17th-ranked prospect, is one of the players going to the Mets, according to MLB.com's...

