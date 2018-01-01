New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Athletics, Mets finalize trade for Familia
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 3m
The Oakland Athletics have finalized a trade to acquire closer Jeurys Familia from the New York Mets in exchange for a pair of prospects and international bonus slot money, according to Jane Lee of MLB.com.Going back to the Mets are 23-year-old third...
Tweets
-
Yoenis Cespedes is getting an MRI next week, per @timbhealey.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @longenhagen: New Mets prospects: Will Toffey a probable bench bat. 5 bat with good feel the strike zone, fine at 3B, lack of p… https://t.co/ghlQpYaOwvBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets now say Yoenis Cespedes will undergo an MRI and meet with a foot specialist early next week. It does not s… https://t.co/7S5Wcr3YNUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
After being acquired from the #Athletics in the Jeurys Familia trade, 3B Will Toffey lands on the #Mets Top 30 Pros… https://t.co/hBJv2dTdsoMinors
-
Thank you for the memories, Jeurys Familia! Best of luck. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
So I mean, they should put him back on the disabled list, right?Mickey Callaway said Yoenis Cespedes wasn’t available off the bench today. He’ll see a specialist and get an MRI early next week.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets