New York Mets

North Jersey
636639059455047609-metsbmore4

Mets deal Jeurys Familia to Oakland for pair of prospects

by: Abbey Mastracco, NorthJersey North Jersey 5m

Jeurys Familia is traded to Oakland for international slot money and third baseman Will Toffey, 23, and right-handed reliever Bobby Wahl, 26.

Tweets