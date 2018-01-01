New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Yoenis-cespedes

Yoenis Cespedes to see foot specialist, get MRI

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 7m

The excitement over Yoenis Cespedes' return to the New York Mets' lineup has already passed. Cespedes returned for the Mets and homered on Friday in his first action in over two months. But Cespedes promptly was held out of Saturday's game due to...

Tweets