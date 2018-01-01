New York Mets
Mets' Cespedes to undergo MRI on ailing foot, see specialist
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 2m
Mere hours after manager Mickey Callaway admitted he was unaware of what Yoenis Cespedes said about his ailing foot, the New York Mets have scheduled an MRI for their star outfielder.The slugger will also see a specialist early next week, according to...
