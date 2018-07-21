New York Mets

Gray, Yankees Get Win Over Mets In Game 2 Of Subway Series

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN

Sonny Gray won consecutive starts for the first time since the Yankees acquired him last summer, holding down a depleted Mets lineup again missing Yoenis Cespedes in a 7-6 Subway Series victory Saturday.

