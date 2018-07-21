New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets trade Jeurys Familia to Oakland Athletics
by: Richard Heaton — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
The Mets finally made their first move of the trade deadline season. They sent Jeurys Familia off to the Oakland Athletics. Over the past few weeks there h...
Tweets
-
Tim Tebow's potential late season #Mets call-up takes hit with injury https://t.co/NF623ubyqvNewspaper / Magazine
-
It begins: https://t.co/xwmXFobrseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#LGM >> Also regarding Familia, my count is at least 6 teams checked in on him and none were willing to pay bulk of… https://t.co/NDnVZ7DdgHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Based on Mickey’s comments (which ended up being its own dumpster fire), there appears to have been a disconnect on…@michaelgbaron Wtf was the point of cespedes coming back into the lineup ?!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @adamgfisher: I was told that the market for Familia was pretty light. Obviously not taking back any money is a factor with regar… https://t.co/OmtyUfdEvKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Bobby Wahl - one of the two prospects the #Mets acquired in the Familia trade - has posted some pretty impressive s… https://t.co/E525Fq2pFxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets