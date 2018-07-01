New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Mets Trade Deadline Acquisitions: William Toffey, 3B
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 5m
William Toffey, 3BHt: 6'2" Wt: 205 lb. Level: California League (A)B/T: L/R Age: 12/31/94 (23) Age Dif: 0.7Drafted: Fourth Round of the 2017 Draft from Vanderbilt UniversityAcquired: A
Tweets
-
No soccer. Rainy day. Workout complete. Mets at 8. It’s PS4 time!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Set a long-term goal, write each step needed to get there, and then always do the next most important task on your… https://t.co/8rRZG98iN4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @betsyhelfand: Las Vegas beats Reno to even up the series. The 51s scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.… https://t.co/aNO8NTnT5DBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get the surgery, please #LGM https://t.co/jWTpVIK149Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets had a GREAT trade with Oakland and the Fake Blogs used every bit of their energy to try and disparage it. So b… https://t.co/qx51N1SOZNBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the Mets are keeping Mickey Callaway should we all check out? https://t.co/jXFe48IpZ7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets