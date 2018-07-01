New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Familia Deal Reeks of Salary Relief, Not Retooling For Future
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 8s
Yesterday, as everyone already knows, the Mets traded Jeurys Familia and the entirety of his remaining salary to the Oakland Athletics for 3B William Toffey, reliever Bobby Wahl, and $1 million in
Tweets
-
No soccer. Rainy day. Workout complete. Mets at 8. It’s PS4 time!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Set a long-term goal, write each step needed to get there, and then always do the next most important task on your… https://t.co/8rRZG98iN4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @betsyhelfand: Las Vegas beats Reno to even up the series. The 51s scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.… https://t.co/aNO8NTnT5DBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get the surgery, please #LGM https://t.co/jWTpVIK149Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets had a GREAT trade with Oakland and the Fake Blogs used every bit of their energy to try and disparage it. So b… https://t.co/qx51N1SOZNBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the Mets are keeping Mickey Callaway should we all check out? https://t.co/jXFe48IpZ7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets