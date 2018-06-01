New York Mets

Mets Merized
Asdrubal-cabrera-1-560x377

Mariners Showing Interest In Cabrera

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

Matt Ehalt of the Record reports that the Seattle Mariners are among the teams interested in acquiring Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets at the trade deadline.Ehalt points out that it makes sens

Tweets