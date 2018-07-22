New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-22-at-10.01.48-am

The Brooklyn Bagels!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14s

  WHOA.  Not sure how I missed this.  This is happening TODAY.  I blame Niko for not posting it.  I bet they announced this the week I was out of the country.  Come on Niko.  Or I posted this months ago and forgot – that happens a lot, it’s not like I...

Tweets