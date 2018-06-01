New York Mets

Mets Merized
Paul-sewald-1

Sewald To Replace Familia on Roster

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 11s

Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that Paul Sewald will be called up to take the spot vacated by Jeurys Familia on the active roster.The right-hander was one of the Mets most used relievers ea

Tweets