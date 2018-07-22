New York Mets

Baseball Essential
Mets-closer-jeurys-familia_18c1oxdr89o7a1ijj9vh3byqoq

A’s Reinforce Bullpen in Jeurys Familia Acquisition

by: Joe Orsatti Baseball Essential 55s

The Oakland Athletics reinforced their bullpen with the acqusition of Jeurys Familia on Saturday, sending two prospects and cash to the Mets.

Tweets