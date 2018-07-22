New York Mets

The Mets Police
Uiniform-top-rule-1

Here’s Todd Frazier not in uniform in a dugout during an MLB Game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

So clearly LOTS of players and coaches are not in uniform this season.  I have to imagine MLB put out some sort of rule modification, otherwise Team Torre is being grossly negligent when it comes to rules enforcement. The official 2018 MLB Rulebook says..

Tweets