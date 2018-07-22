New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-03-14-at-12.16.06-pm

Mets send Syndergaard to DL with Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

This is real. Noah Syndergaard has contracted hand, foot, and mouth disease and is going on the DL, John Ricco said. It’s possible Syndergaard got the disease at a recent camp he held for kids. Ricco said Syndergaard could be back in seven-to-10 days. —..

Tweets