New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets send Syndergaard to DL with Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
This is real. Noah Syndergaard has contracted hand, foot, and mouth disease and is going on the DL, John Ricco said. It’s possible Syndergaard got the disease at a recent camp he held for kids. Ricco said Syndergaard could be back in seven-to-10 days. —..
Tweets
-
Viral illness sends Mets RHP Syndergaard to DL https://t.co/iibz9DRVnzTV / Radio Network
-
Noah Syndergaard to disabled list due to hand, foot, and mouth disease https://t.co/Hv3BCZUp85Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Wheeler Likeliest Starter To Go, At Least Six Teams Comprise Market https://t.co/rTsFWQocx8 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great video here. Threw gas and snaps off a pretty breaking ball at 1:20Here we go. The professional debut of #Mets second-rounder Simeon-Woods Richardson. First career save, too. https://t.co/7jyMumiVPOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets at Yankees, Sunday at 8:05 p.m. https://t.co/vylwNPakPlBlogger / Podcaster
-
How did Matt Harvey do on Sunday vs. the Pirates? Don’t look if you are the Reds’ GM!!!! https://t.co/2AwkY9RU8UBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets