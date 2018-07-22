New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_109778271

7/22/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 34s

The New York Mets (40-56) failed in their latest attempt to secure a series victory, dropping yesterday’s game against the New York Yankees (63-34) 7-6 to even the Subway Series at a game a p…

Tweets