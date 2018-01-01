New York Mets

Mets Minors

Simeon Woods-Richardson Brings the Heat in Pro Debut

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 3s

Simeon Woods-Richardson was electric in his first professional outing for the GCL Mets. The young righty pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first professional save and picked up his first profes

Tweets