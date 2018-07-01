New York Mets
Mets vs. Yankees Postponed Due To Rain
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets game that was supposed to be on ESPN tonight against their crosstown rival New York Yankees has been postponed due to rain.As a result, the game will be made up on August 13.
