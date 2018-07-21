New York Mets

North Jersey
636677895816729540-mets-yankees-baseball-13-

Mets acknowledge Yoenis Cespedes may need surgery, defend Jeurys Familia trade

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 1m

Mets assistant general manager John Ricco addressed Yoenis Cespedes possibly needing surgery, and the team trading Jeurys Familia.

Tweets