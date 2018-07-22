New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Yanks-Mets finale postponed until Aug. 13

by: N/A MLB: Mets 16m

Sunday night's Subway Series finale between the Yankees and Mets at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on Monday, Aug. 13, at 7:05 p.m. ET. • Yankee Stadium rainout policy for ticketholders

Tweets