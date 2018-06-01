New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Wheeler.zack-3-1024x726

Heyman’s Latest: Mets, Wheeler, deGrom, Syndergaard, Jackson, Phils, Braves

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1m

"About a half-dozen teams" have some interest in Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler, FanCred Sports' Jon Heyman tweets.  Wheeler's name has &hellip;

Tweets