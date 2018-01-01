New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-dd748e25c5da66439b76789aae12ebe1_crop_exact

Mets Trade Rumors: Zack Wheeler More Likely to Be Dealt Than deGrom, Syndergaard

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 5m

The New York Mets are open to trading any of their top pitchers before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, but Zack Wheeler appears the most likely to be dealt, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred...

Tweets