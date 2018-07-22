New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Opinion: Your Children Are Full Of Germs And It's All Your Fault
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 51s
Don’t major league baseball players do plenty for your kids? They give them foul balls. Keith goes out to the picnic area and teaches your kids out to hit. Noah Syndergaard holds a clinic for…
Tweets
-
The Amazing @Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @john_jastremski: #JJAfterDark gets rolling 2 AM. Subway Series washed out, More Mets Madness, Disconnect Is Real. Our pal @MattEhalt… https://t.co/47DNDDrI4XBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ByJamesWagner: Noah Syndergaard is going on the DL with hand, foot & mouth disease. Possible he picked it up working at a kids cam… https://t.co/MQdiaGRhReBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard is sick with something rare among adults. Yoenis Cespedes to see another foot specialist. A day af… https://t.co/FXRbOFR9MNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fans could’ve seen this one coming a mile away. https://t.co/E976ILi0LZNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets